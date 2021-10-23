SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $308.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $303.25 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.
In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
