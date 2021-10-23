SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $308.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $303.25 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

