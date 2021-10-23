SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 7.6%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.24. 111,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 226,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.79.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.