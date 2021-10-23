South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. It also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services; telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SABK. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.70 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $14.95 on Friday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.