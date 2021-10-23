SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.