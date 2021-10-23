SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.30% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

XTL opened at $95.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

