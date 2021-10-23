Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.55

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.55 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 62.56 ($0.82). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 461,922 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £330.85 million and a PE ratio of 52.17.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

