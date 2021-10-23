Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.64.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$42.00 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.69.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

