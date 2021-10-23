Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report $47.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the highest is $47.40 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $33.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $182.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $182.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $239.70 million, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $245.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 311,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,645 shares of company stock worth $21,622,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

