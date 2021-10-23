Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.42. 1,383,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

