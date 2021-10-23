Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,981,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,354 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $49,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SFM opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

