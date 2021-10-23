Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Decreased by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,438 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 2.3% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Square were worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.36 and its 200 day moving average is $244.18. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.98, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.