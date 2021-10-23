SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 67.89% and a negative net margin of 114.62%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million.

SRAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James boosted their target price on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the first quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 411,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SRAX by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.93.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

