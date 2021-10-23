srnArt Gallery (SACT) Market Cap Achieves $130,383.39

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $130,383.39 and $1,368.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00105715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.26 or 0.99858941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.31 or 0.06662966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021769 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

