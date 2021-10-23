SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 582,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,186. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

