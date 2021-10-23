Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,792 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SMP opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

