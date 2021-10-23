Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $107.18 on Tuesday. Standex International has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Standex International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Standex International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

