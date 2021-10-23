Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NYSE STN opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Stantec by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

