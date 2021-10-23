State Street Corp Acquires 312,597 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.77% of Marathon Petroleum worth $2,608,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

