State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.99% of T-Mobile US worth $3,601,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $116.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

