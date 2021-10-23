State Street Corp Buys 1,546,656 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,383,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.