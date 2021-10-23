State Street Corp Sells 1,836,858 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,154,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,836,858 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $2,933,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.