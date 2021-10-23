Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,515 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 80.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $368.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $370.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

