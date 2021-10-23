Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $162,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

