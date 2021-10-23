Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $161.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.