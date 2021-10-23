Stifel Financial Corp Buys 897 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after buying an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,353,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,347,000 after buying an additional 116,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $97.47 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

