Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 399.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,961 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 415.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,240,000 after purchasing an additional 674,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 401.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 219,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.