Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The AES by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,598,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The AES by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,503,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 782,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE AES opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

