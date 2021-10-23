Stifel Nicolaus Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $38.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.