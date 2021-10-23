Stipend 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $563,629.27 and $17.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,384.68 or 1.00088526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00058873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.70 or 0.00322345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.00508709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00211677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,796,229 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

