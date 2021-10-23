Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells $1,111,221.60 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,111,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.