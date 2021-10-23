Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years.
NYSE:EDI opened at $8.41 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
