Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:EDI opened at $8.41 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

