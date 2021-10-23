Stratos (STOS) Market Cap Reaches $21.36 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Stratos has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $835,298.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,022,331 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

