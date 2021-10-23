Streamr Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $112.19 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00208057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00103474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.