Stride, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of LRN opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

