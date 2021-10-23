Strike (STRK) Price Hits $55.14 on Top Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $55.14 or 0.00090104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $165.41 million and approximately $41.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00072603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00107332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,237.65 or 1.00090214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.00 or 0.06544075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00022082 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

