Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

