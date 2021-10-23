Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

NYSE:SLF opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,049 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,675,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.