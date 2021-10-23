Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SNPTF opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (SNPTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.