SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $65,540.62 and approximately $62.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,304,576 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

