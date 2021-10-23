Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $62,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGRY opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.