sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $153.04 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $153.04 million and $11.13 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00208057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00103474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004272 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 153,089,444 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

