Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,772,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $108.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

