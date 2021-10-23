Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 5,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 753,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

SUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 171.89% and a net margin of 35.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 308.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 5.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 18.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

