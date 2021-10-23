SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Head to Head Survey

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 35.74% 21.67% 1.45% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

86.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and Touchstone Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 10.41 $1.21 billion $22.87 32.93 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million N/A N/A

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SVB Financial Group and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $679.05, suggesting a potential downside of 9.84%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in the equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

