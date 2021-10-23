SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $707.50 and last traded at $705.04, with a volume of 1490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $705.27.

The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.89.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.