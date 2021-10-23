SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $753.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.89.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

