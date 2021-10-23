SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share.
Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $753.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $609.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.
In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.
