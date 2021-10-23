SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

