Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) PT Raised to SEK 165

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 160 to SEK 165 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. 11,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.70.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

