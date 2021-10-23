SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

SWKH stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. SWK has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

