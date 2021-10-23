Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Sylogist from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Tuesday. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$7.41 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

